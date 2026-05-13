Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,706 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 582 shares of the software company's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 43.1% in the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. William Blair cut Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $447.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $338.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $240.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.13 and a 52 week high of $422.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here