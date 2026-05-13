Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $3.91 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,184 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Fiserv accounts for about 1.3% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $81.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Fiserv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.57.

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Key Stories Impacting Fiserv

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $191.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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