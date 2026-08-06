BW LPG Limited $BWLP Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP - Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,070 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.26% of BW LPG worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWLP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BW LPG by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BW LPG by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,530,196 shares of the company's stock worth $36,131,000 after purchasing an additional 272,882 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in BW LPG by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,395,760 shares of the company's stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 113,275 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BW LPG during the 1st quarter valued at $9,646,000. Finally, Fearnley Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in BW LPG during the 4th quarter valued at $5,388,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWLP. Dnb Carnegie upgraded BW LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised BW LPG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised BW LPG from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Pareto Securities lowered BW LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded BW LPG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on BWLP

BW LPG Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:BWLP opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BW LPG Limited has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $838.89 million during the quarter. BW LPG had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.13%.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $6.196 dividend. This represents a $24.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 119.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from BW LPG's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. BW LPG's payout ratio is currently 112.61%.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG NYSE: BWLP is a pure‐play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company's core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time‐ and voyage‐charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi‐refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

Further Reading

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