BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 260.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 163.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,945,000 after purchasing an additional 978,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 956,770 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,902,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 363,757 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 338,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

BWX Technologies stock opened at $192.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $202.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.84 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.BWX Technologies's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

See Also

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