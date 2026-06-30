BXM Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

BXM Wealth LLC decreased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,122 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 76,095 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.8% of BXM Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 1,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 88,203 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $178,001,000 after buying an additional 105,368 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $426.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.93 and a 200 day moving average of $174.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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