Go Pro
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

BXM Wealth LLC Sells 19,133 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Written by MarketBeat
June 30, 2026
Illinois Tool Works logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BXM Wealth LLC sharply reduced its Illinois Tool Works stake, selling 19,133 shares in the first quarter and cutting its position by 87.8% to 2,661 shares worth about $693,000.
  • Illinois Tool Works posted solid quarterly results, with EPS of $2.66 beating estimates and revenue of $4.02 billion slightly above expectations; the company also reaffirmed a full-year earnings outlook.
  • Despite the earnings beat, Wall Street sentiment remains cautious: analysts’ consensus rating is “Reduce” with an average price target of $271.92, even as the stock recently traded around $267.62 and the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.61 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works.

BXM Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,133 shares during the quarter. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,401,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $271.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $267.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.82 and a 52-week high of $303.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Illinois Tool Works Right Now?

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
Do this before December or regret it
Do this before December or regret it
From Porter & Company (Ad)
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
As Stablecoins Keep Growing, These 2 Stocks Benefit
By Nathan Reiff | June 28, 2026
Micron’s Sudden Plunge May Be an AI Buying Chance
Micron’s Sudden Plunge May Be an AI Buying Chance
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 23, 2026
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
By Ryan Hasson | June 26, 2026
3 Dividend Stocks Under $30 to Anchor Your Portfolio
3 Dividend Stocks Under $30 to Anchor Your Portfolio
By Chris Markoch | June 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 AI Stocks Insiders Are Selling. Most Aren‘t Ready for What Happens Next.
3 AI Stocks Insiders Are Selling. Most Aren't Ready for What Happens Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines