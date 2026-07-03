BXM Wealth LLC Sells 51,233 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

BXM Wealth LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,674 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 51,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of BXM Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BXM Wealth LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $340.88.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $333.91 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $312.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.93. The company has a market cap of $894.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $343.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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