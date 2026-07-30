BXP, Inc. $BXP Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 2,061,746 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in BXP were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BXP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,419,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in BXP by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,382,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,038,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,738 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in BXP by 32,286.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,889,115 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $127,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BXP by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,896,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $289,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BXP by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,065,995 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $206,893,000 after buying an additional 1,053,938 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BXP from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Read Our Latest Report on BXP

BXP Stock Up 4.2%

BXP stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.990-7.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. BXP's payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Key Headlines Impacting BXP

Here are the key news stories impacting BXP this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: BXP reported revenue of $895.7 million, up 3.1% year over year and above the $858.1 million consensus estimate. Reported EPS was $0.43, ahead of the $0.40 estimate, while funds from operations (FFO) reached $1.78 per share versus the $1.71 consensus. BXP Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

BXP reported revenue of $895.7 million, up 3.1% year over year and above the $858.1 million consensus estimate. Reported EPS was $0.43, ahead of the $0.40 estimate, while funds from operations (FFO) reached $1.78 per share versus the $1.71 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Leasing and occupancy improved: Second-quarter leasing totaled approximately 1.76 million square feet. In-service occupancy rose about 100 basis points to 88.4%, while the leased rate reached 91.3%, supporting expectations for stronger portfolio net operating income. BXP Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

Second-quarter leasing totaled approximately 1.76 million square feet. In-service occupancy rose about 100 basis points to 88.4%, while the leased rate reached 91.3%, supporting expectations for stronger portfolio net operating income. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook was raised: Management set full-year 2026 FFO guidance at $6.99-$7.05 per share, above the prior consensus of approximately $6.95. The outlook reflects stronger portfolio NOI, faster lease commencements, lower expenses, and higher fee income. Third-quarter guidance of $1.80-$1.82 was broadly in line with expectations.

Management set full-year 2026 FFO guidance at $6.99-$7.05 per share, above the prior consensus of approximately $6.95. The outlook reflects stronger portfolio NOI, faster lease commencements, lower expenses, and higher fee income. Third-quarter guidance of $1.80-$1.82 was broadly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Financing supports development liquidity: BXP secured a $1.2 billion construction loan for 343 Madison Avenue, providing funding for a major project and signaling continued access to capital. BXP Secures $1.2 Billion Construction Loan

BXP secured a $1.2 billion construction loan for 343 Madison Avenue, providing funding for a major project and signaling continued access to capital. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: Some investors, including First Eagle and Cohen & Steers, added substantially to their holdings, while Boston Partners, Allspring, BlackRock, and Voya reduced positions.

Some investors, including First Eagle and Cohen & Steers, added substantially to their holdings, while Boston Partners, Allspring, BlackRock, and Voya reduced positions. Negative Sentiment: Leverage remains a longer-term risk: Analysts cited net debt-to-EBITDA of roughly 7.9x and refinancing headwinds, which could limit upside if interest rates remain elevated. BXP Solid Q2, But Long-Term Debt Concerns Limit Upside

Analysts cited net debt-to-EBITDA of roughly 7.9x and refinancing headwinds, which could limit upside if interest rates remain elevated. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity was unfavorable: Executives made eight open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months, a potential signal of limited insider conviction, although such transactions may also reflect routine diversification or compensation-related activity.

Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,732,597.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $387,417.65. This trade represents a 81.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock worth $2,151,552. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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