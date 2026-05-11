C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 284,569 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 1,045.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,792 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 284,569 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings in NU were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in NU by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in NU by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in NU by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in NU by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 233,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in NU by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NU

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.20 to $17.60 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.46.

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NU Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE NU opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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