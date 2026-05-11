C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 44,747 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 516.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,411 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,747 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.9% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $107,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 803.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $671,665,000 after acquiring an additional 296,543 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,669.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 181,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,666,000 after acquiring an additional 171,449 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,012,773,000 after acquiring an additional 164,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 493,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,153,911,000 after acquiring an additional 109,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 418,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MercadoLibre from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,465.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,632.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,755.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,967.33. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,593.21 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.04%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 47.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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