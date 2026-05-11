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C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 53,701 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Ryan Specialty logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, buying 53,701 additional shares for a total of 228,637 shares valued at about $11.8 million.
  • Ryan Specialty reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, with EPS of $0.47 versus estimates of $0.43 and revenue of $795.23 million, up 15.2% year over year.
  • The company recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, while analysts currently show a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $47.82.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ryan Specialty.

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,637 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,701 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.09% of Ryan Specialty worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 21.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,392,717 shares of the company's stock worth $247,576,000 after acquiring an additional 765,428 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,343,116 shares of the company's stock worth $218,010,000 after acquiring an additional 368,247 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 76.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,066,011 shares of the company's stock worth $172,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,773 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 37.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,934,957 shares of the company's stock worth $109,054,000 after acquiring an additional 522,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth about $95,798,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYAN. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.44 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. bought 25,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,980.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 428,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,114,668.20. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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