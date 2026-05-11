C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $119.06 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,781 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 114,988 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 2.1% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.18% of Republic Services worth $119,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,107,360 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,384,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,273 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $711,003,000 after purchasing an additional 409,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,005 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $466,075,000 after purchasing an additional 114,291 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,458,550 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $359,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,587 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $310,621,000 after purchasing an additional 54,452 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Republic Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Republic Services (RSG) from $265 to $267 and reiterated an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on from $265 to $267 and reiterated an rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: RSG reported first-quarter EPS of $1.70 , beating the consensus estimate of $1.64, while revenue of $4.11 billion also slightly topped expectations. Republic Services Q1 2026 Results

reported first-quarter EPS of , beating the consensus estimate of $1.64, while revenue of also slightly topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted pricing discipline and cost controls, which helped lift the adjusted EBITDA margin to 32.1% and expanded net income and adjusted free cash flow. Zacks Q1 Earnings Beat

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $199.82 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $217.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.24 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays set a $227.00 target price on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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