C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $22.79 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $22,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,666,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 41.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,478,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 111.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $377.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $424.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.13.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.Elevance Health's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Elevance Health from $393.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Trending Headlines about Elevance Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elevance beat first-quarter expectations and raised EPS guidance, which is helping support investor confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. A Look At Elevance Health (ELV) Valuation After Q1 Beat And Raised EPS Guidance

Elevance beat first-quarter expectations and raised EPS guidance, which is helping support investor confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $26.79 from $25.53, matching the consensus estimate and signaling stronger expected earnings this year.

Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $26.79 from $25.53, matching the consensus estimate and signaling stronger expected earnings this year. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $28.51 from $28.40, and increased its Q2 2027 forecast to $7.23 from $7.20, suggesting analysts still see healthy longer-term profitability.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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