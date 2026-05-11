C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $31.61 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises about 0.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.10% of Natera worth $31,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

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More Natera News

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Natera to $265 from $260 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. JPMorgan raises Natera price target

JPMorgan raised its price target on Natera to $265 from $260 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also lifted its target to $220 from $215, indicating continued analyst support despite a more neutral equal-weight stance. Wells Fargo raises Natera price target

Wells Fargo also lifted its target to $220 from $215, indicating continued analyst support despite a more neutral equal-weight stance. Positive Sentiment: First-quarter revenue came in well above expectations at $696.6 million, up 38.8% year over year, and the company also reported gross margin of 64.7%, showing strong top-line growth. Natera Q1 results

First-quarter revenue came in well above expectations at $696.6 million, up 38.8% year over year, and the company also reported gross margin of 64.7%, showing strong top-line growth. Neutral Sentiment: Natera updated full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, roughly in line with consensus, which suggests the outlook is steady but not a major surprise. Natera guidance update

Natera updated full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, roughly in line with consensus, which suggests the outlook is steady but not a major surprise. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Natera posted a quarterly loss of $0.60 per share, wider than the expected $0.53 loss, despite the revenue beat. Natera earnings miss

Profitability remains a concern: Natera posted a quarterly loss of $0.60 per share, wider than the expected $0.53 loss, despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including a CEO stock sale, may add pressure by reinforcing concerns about valuation after the stock’s strong run. Natera CEO stock sale

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Price Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $194.24 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $600.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.74, for a total value of $594,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,293,298.34. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Fesko sold 1,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.10, for a total transaction of $344,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 187,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,270,995.10. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,808 over the last quarter. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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