C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $336.09 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,377 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 76,600 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises 5.9% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.30% of Parker-Hannifin worth $336,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Income Insurance Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $878.24 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $637.21 and a one year high of $1,034.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $940.31 and a 200-day moving average of $906.44. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.34, for a total transaction of $2,066,825.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,658,227.40. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.00, for a total value of $4,659,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,106,880. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,050.00 to $980.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,010.45.

View Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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