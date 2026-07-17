C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,785 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings in Royal Gold were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $3,938,000. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $7,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company's stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts: Sign Up

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD opened at $191.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.06 and a 200-day moving average of $244.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $306.25.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. Weiss Ratings cut Royal Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Royal Gold from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $318.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total value of $243,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,213,646.68. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Gold wasn't on the list.

While Royal Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here