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C WorldWide Group Holding A S Invests $2.19 Million in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Chemed logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • C WorldWide Group Holding A S opened a new position in Chemed Corporation in the fourth quarter, buying 5,117 shares valued at about $2.19 million.
  • Chemed reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $5.65 per share, topping estimates, while revenue came in at $657.5 million and rose 1.6% from a year earlier.
  • Insider and analyst activity was mixed: CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares, while Wall Street’s view remains Hold overall with a consensus price target of $501.50.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chemed.

C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in Chemed by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 140 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $424.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $365.20 and a 12 month high of $583.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $657.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Chemed's payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at $37,993,927.47. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $501.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Chemed

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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