C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 119,893 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,469 shares of the company's stock after selling 119,893 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises 0.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.09% of Trip.com Group worth $44,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Capital World Investors grew its position in Trip.com Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,884,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,849,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,238 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,979,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,868,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $742,088,000 after acquiring an additional 662,230 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,273,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,382,000 after purchasing an additional 508,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Trip.com Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Trip.com Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have issued reminders about an upcoming May 11 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action against Trip.com, keeping legal risk front and center for shareholders. Article Title

Multiple law firms have issued reminders about an upcoming May 11 lead-plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action against Trip.com, keeping legal risk front and center for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Additional firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors who bought TCOM between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026, underscoring the ongoing litigation over alleged investor harm. Article Title

Additional firms, including Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, The Gross Law Firm, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors who bought TCOM between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026, underscoring the ongoing litigation over alleged investor harm. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman said the lawsuit follows a sharp selloff in Trip.com shares after the company faced controversy over AI-driven pricing and an anti-monopoly investigation, suggesting the market is still repricing regulatory and reputational risk. Article Title

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.03. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $78.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 53.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Trip.com Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Trip.com Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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