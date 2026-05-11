C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 510,066 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588,643 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 510,066 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 3.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $207,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $365,783,000 after acquiring an additional 60,324 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 61.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $93.01 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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