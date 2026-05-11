C WorldWide Group Holding A S Takes $8.93 Million Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,933,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.08% of BJ's Wholesale Club as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BJ's Wholesale Club by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $75,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BJ's Wholesale Club from $139.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Read Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:BJ opened at $92.84 on Monday. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $120.08. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Further Reading

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