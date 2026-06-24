Cache Advisors LLC Acquires 8,405 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Cache Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm makes up approximately 0.3% of Cache Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cache Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $204.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.32.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $191.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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