Cache Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cache Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Oracle Trading Down 5.8%

ORCL stock opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $474.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.74. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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