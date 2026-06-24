Cache Advisors LLC Purchases 5,928 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Cache Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,178 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 0.4% of Cache Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cache Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 9.3%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $371.33 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $409.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.92 and a 200 day moving average of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Lam Research from $330 to $480 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s bullish view on the company’s AI- and memory-driven growth outlook. Read More

Bank of America raised its price target on Lam Research from $330 to $480 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing Wall Street’s bullish view on the company’s AI- and memory-driven growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Other recent analyst updates also stayed constructive, including Citi’s $450 target and earlier target hikes from Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald, UBS, and others, suggesting continued confidence in Lam Research’s demand environment. Article Title

Other recent analyst updates also stayed constructive, including Citi’s $450 target and earlier target hikes from Wells Fargo, Cantor Fitzgerald, UBS, and others, suggesting continued confidence in Lam Research’s demand environment. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong fundamentals, including solid revenue growth and upbeat AI spending trends, but these positives were not enough to offset the day’s sector-wide decline. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong fundamentals, including solid revenue growth and upbeat AI spending trends, but these positives were not enough to offset the day’s sector-wide decline. Negative Sentiment: Lam Research shares were hit by a global chip selloff and profit-taking after a strong run, with investors de-risking from AI and memory-related names across the semiconductor group. Article Title

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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