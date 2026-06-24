Cache Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,408 Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $304.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $287.15 and its 200 day moving average is $228.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $269.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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