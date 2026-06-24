Cache Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Cache Advisors LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Cache Advisors LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,655 shares of the company's stock worth $43,577,000 after purchasing an additional 98,870 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $116,882,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Snowflake by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,330,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,840,000 after purchasing an additional 75,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 144,234 shares of the company's stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $230.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 437,076 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $110,331,094.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,603,951.78. The trade was a 91.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,594.98. Following the sale, the director owned 29,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,356,781.16. This represents a 63.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,688,856 shares of company stock worth $387,567,555. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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