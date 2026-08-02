Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR $CDLR Shares Sold by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR - Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,391 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,107 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.05% of Cadeler A/S worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,509 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,167 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDLR. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cadeler A/S from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadeler A/S from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDLR

Cadeler A/S Trading Up 0.1%

CDLR opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.68. Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $144.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Cadeler A/S had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 39.61%.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S is a Denmark-based specialist in offshore wind turbine installation and related services. The company operates a fleet of dynamically positioned (DP3) self-propelled jack-up vessels designed for the transportation, installation and commissioning of foundation structures, turbine towers, nacelles and blades. Cadeler's capabilities encompass project planning, logistics coordination and offshore operations, enabling wind farm developers to deploy large-scale turbines in challenging marine environments.

The company's two flagship vessels, Wind Orca and Wind Osprey, are equipped to work in water depths of up to 70 meters and to handle the installation of next-generation turbines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR - Free Report).

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