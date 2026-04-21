Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,570 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $40,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the software maker's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000. ZEGA Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,437 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,889,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $377.06.

View Our Latest Report on CDNS

More Cadence Design Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $400 and kept a buy stance, giving the stock a clear upside thesis tied to sustained demand for Cadence's tools. Needham price-target raise

Needham raised its price target to $400 and kept a buy stance, giving the stock a clear upside thesis tied to sustained demand for Cadence's tools. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and news pieces argue Cadence is benefiting from AI/agentic tools that increase demand for EDA — a "ChatGPT moment" theme that supports longer‑term revenue upside for Cadence's software and IP. MarketWatch: ChatGPT moment

Analysts and news pieces argue Cadence is benefiting from AI/agentic tools that increase demand for EDA — a "ChatGPT moment" theme that supports longer‑term revenue upside for Cadence's software and IP. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes investors are "buying the dip" despite geopolitical jitters (U.S.‑Iran tensions), which can explain short‑term upward moves but is not a company‑specific fundamental change. Yahoo Finance: buying the dip

Market coverage notes investors are "buying the dip" despite geopolitical jitters (U.S.‑Iran tensions), which can explain short‑term upward moves but is not a company‑specific fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: CFO John Wall sold 21,500 shares (about $6.65M) on April 16 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; filings show his remaining stake fell ~19.8%. Planned insider sales typically attract attention but are less informative about near‑term fundamentals. InsiderTrades: CFO sale

CFO John Wall sold 21,500 shares (about $6.65M) on April 16 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; filings show his remaining stake fell ~19.8%. Planned insider sales typically attract attention but are less informative about near‑term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed — some firms have trimmed targets or moved to neutral in past weeks, underscoring valuation sensitivity (Cadence trades at a high P/E). That keeps upside contingent on continued execution and AI‑driven demand. MarketBeat: analyst mix / valuation

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $318.55 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.70 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock's fifty day moving average is $291.36 and its 200-day moving average is $309.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.Cadence Design Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 94,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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