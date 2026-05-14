Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS is Freemont Management S.A.'s 9th Largest Position

Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 199.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 2.7% of Freemont Management S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $354.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.75 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The company's 50-day moving average is $305.16 and its 200 day moving average is $310.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at $28,032,115.86. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,180 shares of company stock worth $12,924,790. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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