Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd

Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,800 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 4.1% of Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Cadence Design Systems worth $235,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the software maker's stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $376.50.

View Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $311.03 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.70 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $290.81 and its 200-day moving average is $310.28.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.19, for a total transaction of $280,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 128,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,028,511.34. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,185 shares of company stock valued at $927,728. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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