Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Sold by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,718 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 19,660 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 2.2% of Walter Public Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.'s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the software maker's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the software maker's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software maker's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $373.14 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $369.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.75 and a 1 year high of $416.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total value of $6,653,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 86,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,883,468.75. This represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 126,586 shares in the company, valued at $49,495,126. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 178,557 shares of company stock worth $66,925,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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