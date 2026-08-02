Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,184 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,637 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,027,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $910,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $262.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $290.76.

View Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $294.74 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $174.05 and a one year high of $312.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day moving average is $243.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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