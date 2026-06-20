Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys 5,554 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 126.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,954 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Sandisk were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $2,624,000. Amanah Holdings Trust acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth $59,345,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000.

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Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Sandisk in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,580.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $2,184.75 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $2,191.69. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,424.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $814.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,954,752. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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