Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Purchases 5,775 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,290 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.8% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,916,026,000 after buying an additional 3,216,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after buying an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Oracle by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after buying an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,286,953,000 after acquiring an additional 495,146 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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