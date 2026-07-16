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Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 163,340 Orix Corp Ads $IX

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Orix Corp Ads logo with Finance background
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Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 163,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Orix Corp Ads during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Orix Corp Ads by 4,325.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on IX

Orix Corp Ads Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of IX opened at $40.57 on Thursday. Orix Corp Ads has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orix Corp Ads will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation ADS NYSE: IX is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX's ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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