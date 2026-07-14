Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, V2 Financial group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $421.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $434.30. The stock has a market cap of $389.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here