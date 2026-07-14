Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,566 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,290,452,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after acquiring an additional 336,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $2,446,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $290.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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