Calamos Advisors LLC Has $81.99 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,935 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $81,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 207.3% during the first quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 4,317 shares of the company's stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. President Capital decreased their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $363.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $353.48 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $332.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $254.66 and a twelve month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace is expected to post another solid second quarter, with analysts pointing to strong commercial aviation demand and a resilient defense business. The company’s consensus Q2 estimate is $1.86 per share on $11.9 billion in revenue, which would reinforce the recent operational strength. Article Title

GE Aerospace is expected to post another solid second quarter, with analysts pointing to strong commercial aviation demand and a resilient defense business. The company’s consensus Q2 estimate is $1.86 per share on $11.9 billion in revenue, which would reinforce the recent operational strength. Positive Sentiment: News that HAL received a seventh GE engine for Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets supports the investment case for GE Aerospace’s defense and international engine business, highlighting continued production activity and customer demand. Article Title

News that HAL received a seventh GE engine for Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets supports the investment case for GE Aerospace’s defense and international engine business, highlighting continued production activity and customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports note that GE Aerospace remains one of the market’s standout industrial names, with shares up strongly over the past year and orders nearly doubling last quarter. That strength keeps sentiment constructive heading into earnings. Article Title

Multiple reports note that GE Aerospace remains one of the market’s standout industrial names, with shares up strongly over the past year and orders nearly doubling last quarter. That strength keeps sentiment constructive heading into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews focus on benchmark comparisons, analyst estimates, and peer performance, but do not introduce a new catalyst. These pieces mainly reinforce that investors are waiting for the earnings release and updated guidance. Article Title

Several previews focus on benchmark comparisons, analyst estimates, and peer performance, but do not introduce a new catalyst. These pieces mainly reinforce that investors are waiting for the earnings release and updated guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ price target chatter around GE Aerospace largely reflects existing optimism rather than a fresh fundamental update, so it is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Analysts’ price target chatter around GE Aerospace largely reflects existing optimism rather than a fresh fundamental update, so it is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: Some market coverage says GE Aerospace’s valuation is already elevated, which could limit further upside even if earnings are strong. Investors appear wary that high expectations may leave little room for disappointment. Article Title

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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