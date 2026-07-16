Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Diodes Incorporated $DIOD

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Diodes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 77.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on Diodes in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut Diodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Diodes from $98.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DIOD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, SVP Andy Tsong sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $169,194.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,781.50. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $318,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $856,898.07. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,981 shares of company stock worth $7,616,906. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Diodes

Here are the key news stories impacting Diodes this week:

Positive Sentiment: Diodes agreed to acquire ElevATE Semiconductor for $250 million in cash, a move that could strengthen its analog and mixed-signal business and improve long-term growth prospects. Presidio Investors Announces Sale of ElevATE Semiconductor to Diodes Incorporated

Diodes agreed to acquire ElevATE Semiconductor for $250 million in cash, a move that could strengthen its analog and mixed-signal business and improve long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: News of the acquisition contributed to a sharp move higher in DIOD shares as investors looked for portfolio expansion and potential revenue synergies. Diodes to Acquire ElevATE Semiconductor in Cash Deal

News of the acquisition contributed to a sharp move higher in DIOD shares as investors looked for portfolio expansion and potential revenue synergies. Neutral Sentiment: Diodes said it will host a conference call on August 5 to discuss second-quarter 2026 results; this is a routine earnings-date announcement, not a major catalyst by itself. Diodes Incorporated to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

Diodes Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.88. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $405.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated NASDAQ: DIOD is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

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