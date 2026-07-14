Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 46,734 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,734 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $88,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 19.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $26,489,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $329.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.32. The company has a market capitalization of $412.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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