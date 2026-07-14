Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 5,389 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,501 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $59,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $646.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.01 and a 1-year high of $788.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $713.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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