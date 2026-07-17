Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,076 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,064 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,972 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,047 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Power Integrations

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 124,287 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $10,743,368.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 279,516 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,363.04. This represents a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 6,860 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $573,976.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 64,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,386,590.93. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 334,772 shares of company stock valued at $27,322,535 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm's 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $91.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 286.67%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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