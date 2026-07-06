California First Leasing Corp Acquires 8,170 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

California First Leasing Corp raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,885 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises approximately 2.4% of California First Leasing Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. California First Leasing Corp's holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 397.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Airbnb to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $43,772,452.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,622,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,250,550.36. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,281,621 shares of company stock valued at $315,312,325 over the last 90 days. 27.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb is benefiting from a World Cup-related hosting boost, with the company offering $750 incentives to Americans to open their homes and hosts reportedly earning around $3,000 on average. That highlights strong short-term demand for its marketplace and could support investor sentiment around revenue growth. Article: Airbnb offered $750 to Americans to open up their homes during the World Cup—mostly women took it up and now they’re earning thousands

Airbnb is benefiting from a World Cup-related hosting boost, with the company offering $750 incentives to Americans to open their homes and hosts reportedly earning around $3,000 on average. That highlights strong short-term demand for its marketplace and could support investor sentiment around revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s comments that Airbnb can become an “Amazon for services” reinforce the company’s long-term growth story beyond home rentals, including hotels, car rentals, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and AI features. Article: Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)’s Chesky says App can become an ‘Amazon for services’

CEO Brian Chesky’s comments that Airbnb can become an “Amazon for services” reinforce the company’s long-term growth story beyond home rentals, including hotels, car rentals, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and AI features. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains supportive, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target to $160 and reiterating an Outperform rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside for Airbnb from travel demand and platform expansion.

Recent analyst commentary remains supportive, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target to $160 and reiterating an rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside for Airbnb from travel demand and platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb continues to attract broad investor attention, including comparisons with other travel and consumer stocks, but these pieces are mostly framing articles rather than direct catalysts for the shares. Article: Airbnb vs. MGM Resorts International: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Airbnb continues to attract broad investor attention, including comparisons with other travel and consumer stocks, but these pieces are mostly framing articles rather than direct catalysts for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling is the main caution signal: director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares, and director Kenneth Chenault sold 8,346 shares. Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment because they may be read as reduced confidence or a desire to lock in gains.

Heavy insider selling is the main caution signal: director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares, and director Kenneth Chenault sold 8,346 shares. Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment because they may be read as reduced confidence or a desire to lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales from co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk add to the pressure, reinforcing concerns that recent gains may be meeting some profit-taking from company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $148.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.59. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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