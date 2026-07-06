California First Leasing Corp Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

California First Leasing Corp lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for about 8.9% of California First Leasing Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. California First Leasing Corp's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $975.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $876.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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