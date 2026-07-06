California First Leasing Corp Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

California First Leasing Corp bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,200,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $128,201,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,031,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,587,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,295,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,084,650. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $1,435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $55,088,215. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,179 shares of company stock worth $5,052,400. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $79.45 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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