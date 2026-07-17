California First Leasing Corp Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

California First Leasing Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,855 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of California First Leasing Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush, Citizens JMP, and KeyBanc all reiterated bullish views on Amazon, with price targets implying meaningful upside and confidence that AWS re-acceleration and AI infrastructure demand can support earnings growth. Analyst coverage referenced in article feed

Wedbush, Citizens JMP, and KeyBanc all reiterated bullish views on Amazon, with price targets implying meaningful upside and confidence that AWS re-acceleration and AI infrastructure demand can support earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS is the “star of the show,” that Amazon has a cost advantage in the AI data-center buildout, and that AI chip sales could become a large new business. Article title

Multiple reports highlighted Amazon’s AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS is the “star of the show,” that Amazon has a cost advantage in the AI data-center buildout, and that AI chip sales could become a large new business. Positive Sentiment: June retail sales data and Prime Day commentary suggested Amazon continues to benefit from resilient consumer spending and online shopping strength, especially heading into back-to-school season. Article title

June retail sales data and Prime Day commentary suggested Amazon continues to benefit from resilient consumer spending and online shopping strength, especially heading into back-to-school season. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage noted AMZN has moved back above its 50-day moving average, which traders often view as a short-term bullish signal. Article title

Technical coverage noted AMZN has moved back above its 50-day moving average, which traders often view as a short-term bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon’s warehouse automation and staffing software is drawing attention, but the pilot appears to be facing internal pushback rather than signaling a major business change. Article title

Amazon’s warehouse automation and staffing software is drawing attention, but the pilot appears to be facing internal pushback rather than signaling a major business change. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain wary about Amazon’s aggressive capex for AI and cloud infrastructure, with some commentary warning that heavy spending could weigh on free cash flow and near-term returns. Article title

Investors remain wary about Amazon’s aggressive capex for AI and cloud infrastructure, with some commentary warning that heavy spending could weigh on free cash flow and near-term returns. Negative Sentiment: AWS veteran Dave Brown’s departure after 19 years adds a bit of executive turnover risk to Amazon’s cloud unit, though replacement plans are already in place. Article title

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.0%

AMZN opened at $249.89 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average of $235.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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