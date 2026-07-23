California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 38,153 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,375 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Nutanix worth $20,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,452,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $591,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $187,169,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Nutanix by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,333,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $224,021,000 after buying an additional 2,786,929 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 926.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,687,387 shares of the technology company's stock worth $138,911,000 after buying an additional 2,425,665 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 592.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,351 shares of the technology company's stock worth $82,774,000 after buying an additional 1,370,047 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NTNX opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $703.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Nutanix

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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