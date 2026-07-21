California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,281 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 128,881 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of CMS Energy worth $49,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 653.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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