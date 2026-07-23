California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $24,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI opened at $282.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.08. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $418.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTSI

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $1,028,919.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,654,351.64. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,719,191. This trade represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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