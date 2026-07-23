California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.44 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,773 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 74,747 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Gartner worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1,980.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Gartner by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $132.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.25 and a 52 week high of $360.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $163.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. Gartner's revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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