California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Ryder System, Inc. $R

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,319 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Ryder System worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 522.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE R opened at $268.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $261.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.67 and a 52-week high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Ryder System's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered Ryder System from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ryder System from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on R

Ryder System News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ryder reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.73, topping Wall Street estimates and improving from $3.32 a year ago, showing continued profitability strength. Ryder Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ryder reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.73, topping Wall Street estimates and improving from $3.32 a year ago, showing continued profitability strength. Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose 5% year over year, indicating the business is still growing even in a mixed freight and transportation environment. Listen to Conference Call

Revenue rose 5% year over year, indicating the business is still growing even in a mixed freight and transportation environment. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 earnings outlook, suggesting management remains confident in the rest of the year after the strong quarter. Ryder System Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook on Strong Q2

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

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